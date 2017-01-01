Do you have any monthly plans or additional fees?

NO, with our one-time single payment you receive all logo files and a lifetime access for unlimited edits and re-downloads!

What package do I get after the purchase?

You will receive all standard logo files that real-world designers usually send like sliced logos of different sizes (website logo, app logo, email signature, letterhead, etc.) production-ready source files for printing, commercial license, colors and font names

Do you use templates?

NO, we don't use "logo templates" however, we do use machine learning and by teaching it on dozens of professional designers we have gathered a collection of some most popular used fonts,colors and different layouts. You also have an access to the Editor where you can fine tune your logo and edit every little aspect of it so there are 0% chance of having two exact logos

Do I own my logo copyrights?

YES, you receive all copyrights for your logo after the purchase

Do you have any buyer protection policy?

YES, we will issue a refund no questions asked within 30 days

What are you going to do next?

we have A LOT of new features currently in development and almost ready, e.g.: personal cabinet (where you can manage all your graphics separately & more conveniently), business cards editor, social networks editor, etc. All current accounts will be upgraded with the new features for free once the update is live!